Almost half of motorists would drive through floodwater

Almost half of people would drive through floodwater despite the dangers it poses, a survey has suggested.

Responses from more than 19,000 AA members found pensioners were most likely to take the risk, with 49% of those over 65 saying they would drive through floodwater, compared with 40% of 18 to 24-year-olds.

Overall, 48% of people said they might drive through standing floodwater covering the road, while others said they would check the depth and only drive through if it was below a certain level.

Less than a third (30%) would turn around and go another way, with men less likely to do so (26%) than the women (38%) who answered the poll by Populus.

The AA said it has been called out to 22,817 flood rescues in the past five years.

The top three spots for motorists needing to be rescued from floodwater in the UK are Rufford Lane in Newark, Nottinghamshire, Watery Gate Lane in Leicester and Houndsfield Lane in Shirley, Solihull.

The motoring organisation has teamed up with the Environment Agency to warn people that attempts to drive through flood water can be life-threatening.

It can take just 1ft (30cm) of flowing water to float a car, while floodwater can get into a vehicle and wreck the engine.

Many of the flood rescues the AA has to deal with could be avoided if people had checked Environment Agency flood warnings,.

The Environment Agency’s John Curtin said: “The sheer number of people of all ages who wouldn’t think twice about a potentially fatal decision to drive through a flood is deeply worrying. Our message is simple: don’t.

“If you see floodwater on the road ahead, you should avoid unnecessary misery and turn around and go another way.”