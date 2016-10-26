Amazon Prime: the best new TV and films in November

November sees everything from Iranian horror to dystopian thrillers hit Amazon Prime UK.

And a new motoring show from Jeremy Clarkson & co.

As always, a comprehensive list of every new addition can be found at the end of this post, but here are the most highlights.

Labyrinth of Lies

What is it? The German submission for Best Foreign Language Film at 2015’s Oscars, Labyrinth of Lies tells the true story of an idealistic public prosecutor who takes an interest in the cases of former Auschwitz camp commanders, many of them now teaching in schools.

When can I watch it? November 4

Red Oaks (Season Two)

What is it? Expect nostalgic, 1980s set coming-of-age laughs with this entertaining cult-favourite-show-in-waiting, which follows a young student who works at an exclusive country club during the summer.

When can I watch it? November 11

Our Kind of Traitor

What is it? This adaptation of the John le Carre novel of the same name stars Ewan McGregor and Naomie Harris as a couple lured into a Russian oligarch’s plans to defect. They soon become positioned between the Russian Mafia and the British Secret Service. An impressive supporting cast includes Stellan Skarsgård and Damian Lewis.

When can I watch? November 12

The Grand Tour

What is it? Ostracised from the BBC after that infamous fracas, Clarkson, Hammond and May have had their budget increased (each episode cost a reported $4.5 million), so expect the outrageous stunts and globe-trotting capers to get even more preposterous.

When can I watch it? November 18

High-Rise

What is it? A dystopian satire from the unique mind of J.G. Ballard – who wrote the original novel – Tom Hiddleston stars as the resident of a luxury tower block which descends into madness and anarchy. It’s stylish and gloriously off-the-wall.

When can I watch it? November 18

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night

What is it? Director Ana Lily Aminpour has herself described this film as “the first Iranian vampire spaghetti western”, and it’d be notable for that fact alone if it wasn’t also such an engrossing horror.

When can I watch it? November 27

Everything else coming to Amazon Prime UK in November:

Crazy, Stupid, Love (November 1)

Magic In The Moonlight (November 1)

A Flickering Truth (November 3)

Agatha (November 3)

The Big Bounce (November 3)

In The Land Of Women (November 3)

Jailhouse Rock (November 3)

Palmetto (November 3)

Three Kings (November 3)

Time After Time (November 3)

Wag The Dog (November 3)

Heidi (November 4)

Noma: My Perfect Storm (November 4)

Black Coal, Thin Ice (November 6)

The Best of Me (November 9)

Contact (November 10)

Frequency (November 10)

Greystoke: The Legend Of Tarzan, Lord Of The Apes (November 10)

The Majestic (November 10)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (November 10)

The Powerpuff Girls Movie (November 10)

Tango & Cash (November 10)

Town & Country (November 10)

Sinister (November 11)

The Ones Below (November 11)

Mom and Me (November 12)

En Equilibre (November 13)

Dolphin Tale 2 (November 15)

Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close (November 16)

A Midwinter’s Tale (November 17)

Arthur (1981) (November 17)

Beowulf (November 17)

Gossip (November 17)

Jonah Hex (November 17)

Lucky Stiff (November 17)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (November 17)

Down By Love (November 18)

The Shamer’s Daughter (November 19)

Battleship (November 20)

The Evil in Us (November 20)

The Gunman (November 20)

Shelley (November 20)

Annabelle (November 22)

Midnight In Paris (November 22)

A Christmas Story (November 24)

For Your Consideration (November 24)

Grind (November 24)

Grounded (November 24)

Ironclad (November 24)

Jeremiah Johnson (November 24)

Stretch & Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives (November 24)

Yogi Bear (November 24)

Sherlock Holmes – A Game Of Shadows (November 26)

Contagion (November 27)

Journey 2 – The Mysterious Island (November 27)

Wrath Of The Titans (November 28)

The Judge (November 29)

Project X (November 29)

The Idol (November 30)

The Land of the Enlightened (November 30)

Lego Batman: The Movie – DC Super Heroes Unite (November 30)