Andrea walks down the aisle in regal style - with dress to ‘match’

Andrea Kilpatrick walked up the aisle in regal style on Saturday, May 20 - not just getting married on the same day as Pippa Middleton but, as a pure coincidence, in a dress which bore an uncanny resemblance to the Royal in-law’s.

To make it even more special, the dress was the one her mother wore on her wedding day 35 years ago.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews leave St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire, following their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 20, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Pippa. Photo credit should read: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Andrea (30) from Portadown has spent the past year working with her mother, Arlene Kilpatrick, and Lorna Reid McMullan of The Pinked Edge Couture to customise the wedding dress and veil.

After fruitlessly trying to find wedding dresses with a higher neckline to try on for inspiration, Andrea and her mother were very excited because they knew her dress would be unique.

Following a number of jokes with her friends about her wedding competing with Pippa Middleton’s on the same day, Andrea was shocked to see that her dress bore a striking resemblance to Pippa’s with the delicate lace, high neck, open back and cap sleeves that Kate Middleton’s sister had also opted for.

Andrea’s wedding to Dr Stephen Herron at Seagoe Parish Church, Portadown, and then Ballymarvey Village, County Meath, was made truly special with the personalised input of family and friends.

Andrea Kilpatrick.Photo by Jordan Humphries, make-up artist.

Her mother guided the dress maker on the alterations to the dress, her mother-in-law arranged the flowers (Flowers by Esther), her sister-in-law made the headpieces (I Sparkle) and her nanny baked the cake with her mother-in-law icing it.

To carry on the personal touch Andrea’s good friends also provided the photography (Peter Nichols), hair styling (Hair Play by Alex) and music (Juram Gavero).

Of spotting Pippa wearing her dress Andrea said: “I was really surprise but delighted. Thank goodness my wedding was on the same day, otherwise people would have accused me of copying her.”

She went on: “The fact I was wearing mum’s dress was so special to me, mum was delighted to see she was ahead of the trend.”

Andrea Kilpatrick and her father Trevor Kilpatrick at Seagoe Parish Church Portadown. Photo by Anne McCammick.