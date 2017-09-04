Andrew Mellon, son of a Tyrone emigrant who left his stamp on 20th century America

Last week marked the 80th anniversary of the death of Andrew William Mellon (March 24 1855 –August 26 1937). Historian GORDON LUCY explains his unique contribution to his adopted homeland, and how the family wealth has endured

Andrew William Mellon was the product of a truly remarkable American generation which witnessed the creation and accumulation of individual fortunes by men like John D Rockefeller, Henry Ford, Andrew Carnegie, J P Morgan, and Henry Clay Frick.

Andrew Mellon's contribution to US life was recognised with his own stamp

Mellon was unique in that he excelled in four fields of endeavour: as a businessman and banker, as a politician and statesman, as an art collector, and as a philanthropist.

Andrew Mellon was the son of Thomas Mellon. Thomas Mellon had emigrated as a child from Omagh, Co Tyrone, to the United States in 1818. The modest Mellon family homestead, which is still there, formed the original nucleus of the Ulster-American Folk Park.

At the age of 14, Mellon read the ‘The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin’ and was greatly inspired by Franklin’s rags-to-riches tale whose achievements he easily surpassed by becoming the founder of the Mellon Bank, an outstanding entrepreneur, a lawyer and a judge and the patriarch of the Mellon family of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

At an early age, Andrew joined his father and his brother Richard in the management of the family bank which was the prime financial agent in facilitating the transformation of western Pennsylvania into one of the richest industrial regions in the United States (and the world) during the 40 years before the Great War.

Like his father, Andrew Mellon proved to be an extraordinarily astute judge of entrepreneurial talent. Among the many companies he helped to found and fund were ALCOA (the Aluminium Company of America), Carborundum (which manufactured abrasive products including belts, wheels, flap wheels and fibratex products for the metal finishing industry), Koppers (a global chemical and materials company based in Pittsburgh), and Gulf Oil (the eighth-largest American manufacturing company in 1941 and the ninth-largest in 1979).

He rarely interested himself in the details of such businesses but acquired extensive holdings, which meant that by 1914 he was one of the wealthiest men in the United States. In the 1920s he was the third-highest income-tax payer in the country, after John D Rockefeller and Henry Ford.

Mellon’s wealth and name allowed him to dominate Republican politics in Pennsylvania but he was largely unknown outside the state when he was appointed Secretary of the Treasury in 1921 by Warren Harding, the 29th President of the United States.

Now a national figure, he was unsympathetic to the League of Nations and relished introducing business practices into government. During his long period of office, Mellon cut taxes, enforced Prohibition, and presided over a booming economy (‘the Roaring Twenties’). He was spoken of as the greatest Treasury Secretary since Alexander Hamilton, George Washington’s holder of the post.

He served for 10 years and 11 months, the third-longest tenure of a Secretary of the Treasury. His service continued through the Coolidge and Hoover administrations. He remains one of only three Cabinet members to serve in the same post under three consecutive presidents.

However by staying too long, he ended up shouldering responsibility for the Great Depression. He lost the confidence of President Hoover and early in 1932 he resigned from the Treasury. He was appointed for a brief period as American ambassador to the United Kingdom.

While this appointment marked the end of Mellon’s public career, it by no means marked the end of an interesting life. Since the end of the 19th century, he had been collecting paintings. Initially his purchases reflected the conventional taste of the Pittsburgh plutocracy. However, after his move to Washington he became more discerning in his acquisitions. With encouragement from Henry Clay Frick, fellow industrialist, financier and life-long friend, and assistance from Sir Joseph Duveen, the influential British art dealer, and Knoedlers, the New York-based art dealers, Mellon specialised in Old Masters and British portraits, and by the early 1930s he had amassed the greatest collection of his generation. Indeed, at the very time his political career floundered, he scored his greatest triumph as a collector by purchasing 21 masterpieces from the Hermitage in Leningrad for more than $6 million.

During his life, Mellon gave away nearly $10 million. Much of it went to educational and charitable institutions in his native Pittsburgh, but his most famous gift was of the money and the pictures to establish the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC.

Ironically, at the very time this benefaction was being negotiated with the federal government, the 79-year old Mellon was being prosecuted for tax evasion by Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s administration. FDR hated Mellon as the embodiment of everything that was bad about the 1920s.

Mellon strenuously denied the charges and confidently expected to be exonerated. He was but he did not live long enough to learn of his vindication.

Nor did he survive to see the opening of the National Gallery.

Soon after Andrew Mellon’s death, his daughter, Ailsa Mellon Bruce, set up the Avalon Foundation, and his son, Paul Mellon, established the Old Dominion Foundation. Like their father, both were generous benefactors to many causes,and in June 1969, these two organisations were merged to form the Andrew W Mellon Foundation in his memory.

And what of the Mellon family’s wealth today? An article in Forbes (July 21 2014) observed that in scrutinising America’s richest families, ‘one thing that stands out is how many of the great fortunes of the mid-19th century have dissipated.The Astors and the Vanderbilts, the Morgans and the Carnegies, none make the cut. Some of that is the result of generous, world-changing philanthropy. Some of it decades upon decades of wastrel heirs. Much stems from both.’

However, against all the odds, the Mellons have managed to maintain a $12 billion fortune, the 19th-largest family net worth in America, one greater than the Rockefellers and Kennedys combined.

Almost exactly two centuries after Thomas Mellon arrived in America with his family from Co Tyrone, the Mellons are wealthier than ever.