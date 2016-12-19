Andy Murray makes history with third sports personality of the year award

Andy Murray became the first athlete to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year three times in Birmingham on Sunday.

The 29-year-old claimed the award, which he revealed was broken, after winning Wimbledon, Olympic gold and finishing the season as the world's top-ranked tennis player.

Two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee was second and Olympic showjumping gold medallist Nick Skelton third at the ceremony.

Murray earned 247,419 votes with Brownlee well behind on 121,665 and Murray, speaking from Miami where he is training, admitted the replica trophy he received from former boxer Lennox Lewis had to be stuck back together.

"I'd like to thank everyone who voted. I really appreciate all of your support," said the Scot, who was previously victorious in 2013 and 2015. "It's a bit broken, it's stuck down with tape. The top bit, where the camera is, is stuck down. I didn't break it. They didn't tell me how it got broken but just, if I won, to hold it close to your body so it didn't fall over.

"I'd obviously like to thank my team. They make a lot of sacrifices for me.

"I'd like to thank my family as well. I think my mum's in the crowd there - thanks for all of your help. My dad just got married 10 days ago. I miss you guys."

Murray revealed one of his biggest supporters had voted for a rival, saying: "I've got a bone to pick with my wife because she actually told me about an hour ago she'd voted for Nick Skelton.

"Not smart from her with Christmas coming up!"

Leicester completed a double, being named team of the year after manager Claudio Ranieri was crowned coach of the year following the Foxes' shock title triumph.

The Premier League champions also won their Champions League group to reach the knockout stages this season.

Captain Wes Morgan, speaking on stage, said: "It's a huge honour to receive this award. What we achieved this season was absolutely incredible."

Swimmer Michael Phelps won the lifetime achievement award after capping his career with five Olympic golds in Rio.

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson, 15, was also named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year and Marcellus Baz, a boxing coach from the east midlands, was the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero. The Helen Rollason Award was presented to runner and fundraiser Ben Smith.

American gymnast Simone Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze at the Rio Olympics, was the overseas winner.