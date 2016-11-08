Angry Prince Harry lashes out at 'abuse' of actress girlfriend Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has confirmed he is dating US actress Meghan Markle and lashed out at the "wave of abuse and harassment" she has faced from the media.

In a lengthy and strongly-worded statement, Harry's Communications Secretary Jason Knauf outlined the difficulties Miss Markle had experienced since news of their relationship broke.

Mr Knauf said: "The past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment."

He added: "Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her."

It is the first official confirmation from Kensington Palace that the pair are dating.

MORE: Read the Kensington Palace statement in full