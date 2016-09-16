Animal charity hits out over state of dog

An animal rescue charity has hit out over the state of a dog that was ‘surrendered’ this week and is now fighting for her life.

The dog - Bimbo - is currently in ‘intensive care’ with a decision on her future to be made today (Friday)

In a social media post written in the ‘dog’s words’ the charity had a stark message for the dog’s former owners: “Bimbo here, last week you put me in the car, I was excited, going on a day out, the beach? Perhaps the park? But no, You handed me into the pound, a voluntary surrender (that’s the nice word used) you no longer wanted me.

“The people who worked there were lovely and tried hard to comfort me, nothing would make me feel any better. I can’t understand why you put me here. Was I too noisy? Did I take up to much time? I loved you.

“I arrived at Almost Home and had to be carried, I hear them say I’m extremely overweight, my coat is matted so badly with pooh. I’m ashamed as I couldn’t keep myself clean. Is that why you didn’t want me.

“I sit in the corner, don’t move, don’t look at anyone. Perhaps if they don’t notice me they won’t abandon me, like you did. I’ve been very sick, it scares me.

“The girls cut away my fur, it made them go outside, it must have smelt very bad.

“I arrived here on Saturday and yesterday I seen a vet, X-rays showed I have a massive amount of bladder stones, I’ve been in so much pain for such a long time. You didn’t get me spayed, I had pyometria, a womb infection which could have killed me.

“Are you thinking about me? Wondering if I’m okay? Today I’m in the vets, in intensive care, I hear them say I need to get through the next few days. I’m on a drip, they’re worried about peritonitis. I’m so overweight my kidneys were compressed and my bladder may not work. Do you care?

“The team here have only met me and immediately helped me, I gave you eight years of my life, I followed you everywhere, you were my world and you left me in the pound.

“The team here will look after me, they’ve promised I will never be thrown out again, I will get better and a new family will come who will love me FOREVER.

I loved you, I gave you my everything and when I needed you most you left me.”

The charity asked the public to pray for this beautiful girl.

And a spokesperson added: “I hope somewhere her family read this, I doubt they’ll care. It’s not our place to judge but to pick up the pieces of the broken animals that arrive into our care. As we tell everyone ‘welcome to Almost Home, you’re nearly there. This is just a stop gap until we find you the most amazing FOREVER home.”

If you would like to donate to Bimbo’s care the PayPal address is almosthomeni@gmail.com