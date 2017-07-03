Ann Travers appointed to new victims’ service team

A victims’ group has set up a new advocacy service to provide additional support to survivors of terrorism and their families.

South East Fermanagh Foundation’s (SEFF) new project, Advocacy for Innocent Victims, aims to support those who seek justice, truth and accountability for crimes committed during the Troubles.

The service will have a remit to support victims/survivors across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

Kenny Donaldson, director of services at the Lisnaskea-based organisation, said: “SEFF has secured well in excess of £1m for the next four-year period from Peace IV administered via the Victims and Survivors Service to provide an advocacy support service to families and individuals who are the innocent victims and survivors of terrorism and other Troubles-related criminal violence.”

The new team will be led by SEFF’s advocacy manager Ken Funston, whose brother was killed by the IRA.

Also joining the team is former RUC officer Peter Murtagh; Wendy Stewart, who has been an advocate for victims for 15 years; and Ann Travers, whose sister was shot dead by the IRA.

Mr Donaldson added: “We have assembled an excellent team who together will provide support to a constituency of victims/survivors who have not previously been supported in this way.

“In August we hope to have in place a support worker who will be based in central London in an office base we have acquired.

“We wish to ensure that GB-based victims/survivors have equality of access to advocacy services and it is also essential that we have a presence at the heart of decision making for our nation.”