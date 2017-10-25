Anne O’Neill’s son in court charged with her murder

A doctor was remanded in custody on Wednesday charged with murdering his mother in Belfast.

Anne O’Neill, 51, died after an alleged attack at a house in the Finaghy area of the city on Saturday.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st October 2017 Police at a scene on Malone Avenue in south Belfast where they cordoned off an area and a house. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Neighbours reported hearing a woman’s scream at the time of the incident on Ardmore Avenue.

Declan Kevin O’Neill, 27, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face one count of murdering Mrs O’Neill.

The accused, of Malone Avenue in the city, is the victim’s son, sources have confirmed.

He is understood to have worked as a doctor at a hospital in Belfast.

O’Neill, who denies the charge, entered the dock dressed in a grey sweatshirt and trousers.

Asked if he understood the allegation against him, he nodded and replied: “Yes.”

An investigating detective said she could connect him to the charge.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

A defence lawyer confirmed he was not seeking bail or putting any questions to the detective at this stage.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded O’Neill in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.