Anniversary of SF councillor murder

Today marks the anniversary of the murder of a Republic of Ireland councillor by loyalist paramilitaries.

The killing of Sinn Fein man Eddie Fullerton by the UDA on May 25, 1991, marked a breach of a short ceasefire by the Combined Loyalist Military Command (encompassing both the UDA and UVF).

Sinn Fein today re-iterated calls for “truth” over the killing.

Councillor Fullerton was shot dead at 2.30am by a gang who broke into his home in Buncrana, Co Donegal, using a sledgehammer at 2.30am.

The book Lost Lives records that the UDA had held a family hostage in Donegal whilst stealing their car for use in the attack, before burning it out near Londonderry.

The victim was 53, married to an Englishwoman, had worked for decades as a builder in Britain, and had several children.

Sinn Fein MLA Barry McElduff said his family “deserve the truth about who was behind his assassination”.