Anniversary sparks plea for disappeared

The family of Columba McVeigh have pleaded for information on the whereabouts of his body on the anniversary of his disappearance, accusing the IRA of burying him ‘like an old dog’.

Mr McVeigh from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, was just 19 when he was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA 41 years ago on November 1.

Taking to social media to keep their plight in the public consciousness, Columba’s brother Oliver said: “Still waiting on answers from IRA/Sinn Fein where to find my brother’s body, still waiting on the specific information on were he is buried just like an old dog.

“We need the information and we seem like we have been forgotten about, no more false promises by the republican figures. Actions speaks louder than words.”

Although extensive searches have been carried out at Bragan bog in Co Monaghan, his remains have yet to be recovered.

Oliver McVeigh said his family cannot begin to properly mourn until his brother’s remains are discovered.

The most recent searches for Mr McVeigh’s remains were carried out at Bragan Bog in September 2013.

Frank Murray, a commissioner for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), said the search for Mr McVeigh’s remains are not “a lost cause”.

Mr McVeigh is one of four whose remains have not yet been discovered. The others are: former Cistercian monk Joe Lynskey, English teacher Seamus Ruddy and British army captain Robert Nairac. Anyone with information can contact the ICLVR’s confidential telephone number on 00800 55585500.