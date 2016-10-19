Anti-social behaviour problem: Translink to close park and ride at weekends

The park and ride car park at Sprucefield is to be closed overnight at weekends due to ongoing anti-social behaviour, Translink has confirmed.

The public transport provider said the car park at the M1 junction is being closed to vehicles overnight on Fridays and Saturdays in response to problems with people trespassing and littering at the site.

The closure will be enforced from 8pm on Friday, October 21, but Translink has stressed that there will be no impact on bus services.

“Due to recent incidents of anti-social behaviour including littering and trespass at Sprucefield Park and Ride, the facility will be closed overnight only at weekends, between 8pm and 6am, from October 21,” a Translink spokesperson explained.

“This will not impact on passengers, as no services call at Sprucefield Park and Ride during the periods of closure.”

Lagan Valley MLA Edwin Poots described the closure as “hugely unfortunate” and “highly regrettable.”

However, he said the course of action was “unavoidable” as Translink has a duty of care and insurance issues to consider.