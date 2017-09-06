Apparent Sinn Fein U-turn on Irish ‘won’t stop discrimination’

Sinn Fein’s apparent removal of its ‘affirmative action’ demand from Irish language proposals will do nothing to prevent discrimination against non-Irish speakers, according to TUV leader Jim Allister.

And Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt has also rounded on Sinn Fein saying the party is “all over the place” after removing a “key red line”.

Sinn Fein confirmed to the News Letter that the draft legislation put out to consultation in 2015 by the then Department for Culture, Arts and Leisure (DCAL) minister Caral Ni Chuilin is “the basis for discussions” on an Irish language act.

However, at the time of going to press, the party had not confirmed that it had ruled out affirmative action for recruitment to the civil service and public bodies, despite a statement to this effect – reported to be from Sinn Fein – being read out live on air on the Nolan Show.

Mr Allister, who had been a guest on the Nolan Show, told the News Letter that the TUV’s promotion of a document spelling out what it describes as the “dangers” of a proposed Irish language act has prompted clarity.

He said: “When TUV got the focus on the proposal contained in the draft bill that there be affirmative action in favour of Irish speakers in recruitment to the civil service and other public bodies, Sinn Fein claim that is no longer their position.

“But let’s be in no doubt. The sweeping demands for Irish in public life in Northern Ireland contained in the Sinn Fein proposals would mean that an Irish language speaker would be at an advantage in applying for public sector posts.

“The draft bill would have seen Irish become an official language with the civil service and public bodies obligated to respond to people using Irish in the same timescale as people who used English.

“Should public bodies fail to do that they faced prosecution from a powerful Irish language commissioner.”

He added: “If all that were to be placed in law the civil service would of course have to hire people with Irish skills in large numbers. To suggest that this could be done without preferment of Irish speakers is for the birds.

“The inescapable reality of an Irish language act is discrimination against non-Irish speakers. It is an agenda for the few, not the many.”

Following the apparent removal of its affirmative action demand, Mr Nesbitt said: “Sinn Fein have finally been exposed as being all over the place on one of their supposedly key red lines.

“Nine months after the collapse of Stormont ... it is simply wrong that Sinn Fein are prepared to hold the political process to ransom, and permit the exacerbation of the crisis in our health service and our schools, when they themselves are unable to say what it is they actually want.”

Some of the proposals put out for consultation by Ms Ni Chuilin in 2015 included:

• Irish to be defined as an official language in the north in such a way as to guarantee services through Irish on a par with those available through English;

• Provision conferring the right to speak the Irish language in legal proceedings;

• Provision to create the position of an Irish Language Commissioner to ensure that the Irish language is treated no less favourably than the English language;

• Provision for bilingual road signs to have the Irish content on a par with English.