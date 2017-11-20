Appeal after man stabbed during early morning assault

Police are appealing for information after a man sustained stab wounds to his abdomen during an assault at a property in the Terraskane Road area of Armagh.

The incident happened early this morning (November 20).

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said “Shortly after 12:15 am police received a report that a man had suffered stab wounds to his abdomen.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"I would ask that anyone with information to contact 101 quoting reference number 8 of 20/11/2017, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”