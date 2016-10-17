Appeal for crash witnesses as man remains critical

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following last Wednesday’s crash on the Mahon Road in which five people were injured.

A spokesperson for the Royal Victoria Hospital confirmed today (Monday) that one man remains in a critical condition.

Three others - two men and a woman - are in a stable condition at Craigavon Hospital. Another female patient was released.

According to Sergeant Gibson, the driver of a silver Renault Clio lost control of the car, resulting in it driving through a wire fence and ending up on its roof in a concrete yard.

The accident took place around 9.40pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding it is asked to contact police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 12/10/16.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.