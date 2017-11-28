Appeal for information after paramilitary-style assault in flat

Four men armed with baseball bats have carried out a paramilitary-style assault on a man in his home.

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following the report of a paramilitary style assault last night.

A PSNI spokesman said shortly before 10pm police received a report that four males entered the victim’s flat at Strone Park where they assaulted the man, aged in his 20s, with baseball bats.

Before fleeing the property, the assailants smashed a number of windows and daubed graffiti on a wall.

The victim attended hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Temporary Detective Inspector Wallace said: "Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack. It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.”

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information which may assist police enquiries, to contact Detectives at Lisburn Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1398 27/11/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers andspeak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”