Search

Appeal for information after people sustain injuries in 'altercation'

Dee Street - Google image
Dee Street - Google image

Detectives are appealing for information about an incident that took place in the Dee street area of east Belfast around 11pm yesterday.

Detectives at Musgrave, who are investigating the incident, said a number of people suffered injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 547 of 13/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

PSNI

PSNI