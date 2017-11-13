Appeal for information after west Belfast gang attack

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 30's was assaulted by three men in the Norglen Road area of west Belfast on Tuesday afternoon, 07 November.

The assault took place around 12.30pm when the 35-year-old man was standing outside shops and a black Mercedes car stopped beside him.

Three males then got out of the vehicle and proceeded to assault the man. The male driver remained in the car during the incident.

The victim sustained a large bump to the back of his head, a swollen bloodied eye and fractured ribs as a result of the incident and was taken to hospital from treatment.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson is appealing for anyone who was on Norglen Road on Tuesday afternoon and who witnessed the assault or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 615 07/11/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.