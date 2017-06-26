Appeal for men in company of Brendan McKernan to contact police

Police are appealing for assistance in determining the circumstances on February 18 leading up to the collapse - and later death - of 31-year-old Brendan McKernan.

They are hoping to speak to the two individuals pictured - with him in a Belfast food outley - as they believe the men may be able to help with their inquiries.

Mr McKernan died five weeks after he collapsed in the food outlet.

Detective Inspector McCambridge said: "We know Brendan was in the company of two men at a fast food restaurant on Donegall Place at around 6.15pm on 18 February, a short time before he collapsed.

"Brendan’s death is not being treated as suspicious, however, we are still seeking to identify these males as we work to establish the exact circumstances leading up to his death.

Brendan was known to have been in possession of a Nokia touchscreen phone before his death, but the phone was not found with him after he collapsed. We are keen to find this phone as it may contain information which could assist us with our enquiries.

Brendan’s family would also appreciate the return of the phone as it contains photographs of great sentimental value to them.

Det Insp McCambridge added: "I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the two men that were with Brendan that night to come forward and tell us what they know. Detectives can be contacted at Musgrave Reactive and Organised Crime on 101.”