Appeal for missing 14-year-old Holly McVeigh

Police in Ards are appealing for help in locating 14-year-old Holly McVeigh.

The teenager was reported missing from her home address last night (September 20).

In a post on their Facebook site, PSNI officers say they are very keen to hear from Holly to ensure she is safe.

“We are very keen to hear from you Holly as we will continue to dedicate resources looking for you until we can get eyes on you and know that you are safe and well.

“If you have any information please ring 101 and quote serial number 1483 from the 20th September 2016. Thank you.”