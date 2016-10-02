Appeal for missing man with Northern Ireland links

Police in Scotland are widening the scope of their search for a Fife man with Northern Ireland links reported missing earlier this week.

Iain Marr left an address in Anstruther shortly before 11am on Wednesday, September 28.

Since then the 40-year-old has not been in touch with friends or family and a major search operation is now under way in an effort to trace him.

Iain has a number of links throughout mainland UK as well as Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Inspector John Docherty said: “Iain has been missing for considerable period of time and our concern for his welfare is growing.”