Appeal launched to locate missing Brendan O'Rourke

Lurgan PSNI has launched a missing person appeal to help find Brendan O'Rourke.

Police are urging either Brendan - who is 38-years-old - or anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them on 101 as soon as possible.

Brendan is described as 5ft 6ins tall and slim build, with short dark hair. He was last seen in the Tandragee area may be wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans

Anyone who knows Brendan and is aware of his current whereabouts in also urged to make contact with Police on 101 quoting Ref: 179 8/6/17