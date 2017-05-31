Appeal launched to locate missing pensioner Mary Martin

Police in Belfast are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mary Martin, who was last seen in the city on May 20

It is understood the 65-year-old was last seen on the Blacks Road area of Belfast around 1pm on May 20 and was reported missing on May 22.

Mary is described as being of medium build, approximately 5ft 2 in height, with short grey hair. When last seen, she was wearing a baggy grey blouse and jeans and was carrying a number of her belongings.

Mary, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact the police at Woodbourne Police Station on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 404 of the 22/05/17.”