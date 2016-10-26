Appeal over girl missing from Larne area

Police are appealing for information in relation to a girl missing from the Larne area.

Robyn Taylor (14) was last seen by her family at 8pm last night.

She was wearing blue jeans, a khaki shirt, a blue fur-lined denim jacket, a scarf and white trainers.

Her family has called for her safe return, emphasizing that she is not in any trouble.

Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101 and quote reference 171 of 26/10/16.