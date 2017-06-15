Appeal: PSNI appeal for information after A1 fatal crash

Police investigating the fatal road traffic collision on the A1 carriageway at Banbridge on June 13 have issued an appeal for information.

The collision took place on the southbound carriageway at around 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon and involved a blue Ford Focus and a green Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck.

The driver of the Focus tragically died at the scene, whilst the driver of the Mitsubishi, a man aged in his 50’s, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Inspector Nigel Henry has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information which could assist police with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 510 13/06/17.