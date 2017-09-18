Appeal to find missing 18-year-old Nathan Shields

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information about missing 18-year-old Nathan Shields.

Nathan has been described as 5 ft 11 ins tall, of a very slim build with dark hair brushed over to one side.

It has been reported that Nathan is wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a red Adidas hoodie, a black Pull and Bear coat and white trainers.

A PSNI spokesman said: Any information relevant would be greatly appreciated. Police have already dedicated significant resources into finding Nathan and will continue to investigate all relevant avenues. Please contact by calling 101, the Police reference no is 1100 of 17/9/17."