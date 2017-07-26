Appeal to find missing and 'vulnerable' Bob Maher

Police and the family of missing 77-year-old Bob Maher from Fermanagh are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

PSNI Inspector Keir Kitt said Mr Maher who "is described as vulnerable and can get confused easily was last seen at approximately 6pm yesterday, Tuesday, 25 July in the Belle Isle area of Fermanagh".

He added: "We believe he may have wandered off and is now lost."

“Bob was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and navy coloured shorts. He has grey hair and a goatee beard."

Anyone who sees Bob is asked to contact officers immediately at Enniskillen on 101 and quote reference number 1370 25/07/17.