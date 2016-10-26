Appeal to help 95-year-old woman find her wedding ring

An appeal is being made to help a 95-year-old woman - who lost her beloved wedding ring whilst visiting towns on the north coast last month - find her jewellery.

A post on PSNI North Coast Facebook page said: "Between the 16th and 21st of September a 95 year old lady came to Portrush for her holidays.

"During this time she visited towns from Portrush to Broughshane, and everywhere in between.

"Only on her return home did she notice her wedding ring was missing. This is obviously very upsetting for her and the family have hunted high and low with no success."

The poast added: "Please keep an eye out for a 1940’s style thin gold wedding band, this lovely lady broke her wrist last year so the ring was cut off and a small piece added.

"It would mean the world to this lady to have it returned.

"C&C 362 25/10/16 is our reference, please contact 101 if you find this ring.

