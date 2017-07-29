Appeal to help find missing Gareth

Police have issued an urgent appeal to local a missing man last seen in north Belfast.

The family of 33-year-old Gareth Rainey are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A police spokesman said: “Gareth is around 5’8” tall, of thin build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a khaki-coloured hooded top and jeans.

“He was last seen in the early hours of this morning in the Serpentine Road area of north Belfast.”

Anyone with information of Gareth’s whereabouts is asked to phone police on 101 quoting reference number 143 29/07/17.