Apprentice Boys on the march at string of locations Province-wide

A large number of Apprentice Boys and loyalist bands are striding out across the streets of the Province today.

The Parades Commission lists dozens of marches taking place in locations ranging from Enniskillen and Castlederg to Bangor and Carrickfergus.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry Ligoniel Walker Club walk down the Crumlin Road in north Belfast past Ardoyne shops

At time of writing, the crackle and boom of drums could be heard echoing through the streets of Belfast city centre as bandsmen set out on parade.

Most parades are taking place during the morning.