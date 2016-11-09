Arlene Foster congratulates Donald Trump

First Minister, Arlene Foster, has congratulated President elect Donald Trump.

In a joint statement with deputy First Minister, Martin McGuinness, Ms. Foster described Mr. Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton as “historic”.

“I congratulate Donald Trump on his historic election as the 45th President of the United States of America,” she said.

“We are a small region but we are fortunate to have strong historical, economic and political ties to the United States.

“Northern Ireland has developed a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States and I look forward to working with Donald Trump’s administration to continue this.

“As our largest inward investor the United States plays a massive role in our economic progress.”

Deputy First Minister, Martin McGuinness said: “I will work constructively with President Trump to maintain and strengthen our well established and deeply valued relationship with the United States.

“Over many years successive US administrations have made a major contribution to both our peace process and economic development and I expect this to continue.

“I commiserate with Hillary Clinton who showed unwavering commitment to the north of Ireland as Secretary of State and First Lady.”