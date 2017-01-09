Arlene Foster: 'Sinn Fein's actions are not principled they are political'

Arlene Foster has told how she is "disappointed that Martin McGuinness has chosen to take the position he has today".

In a statement released around teatime, the DUP leader added: "His actions have meant that, at precisely the time we need our Government to be active, we will have no government and no way to resolve the RHI problems.

"It is clear that Sinn Fein’s actions are not principled they are political.

"Let me make it clear the DUP will always defend unionism and stand up for what is best for Northern Ireland and it appears from the Deputy First Minister’s resignation letter that is what annoys Sinn Fein the most.”