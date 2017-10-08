Armagh blooms at Orange flower festival

It was blooming marvellous in Armagh city at the weekend.

Co Armagh Grand Orange Lodge and Co Armagh Grand Black Chapter jointly hosted a flower festival to mark this month’s 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, and the legacy of Martin Luther.

The event at Armagh Orange hall, which ran from Friday until Sunday, showcased a large number of exhibits designed by Alan Beattie, a distinguished and experienced florist.

The dramatic and inspiring floral displays portrayed key aspects of Luther’s life, including a hammer and nails (with which he attached his 95 theses at Wittenberg); a lightning bolt (Luther was struck by such while studying law); and a printing press (marking his contribution to the written word) among others. Luther’s own emblem, a white rose, was also prominent.

The Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution, Millar Farr, performed the opening ceremony.

The respective Grand Masters of Co Armagh Grand Orange Lodge and Grand Black Chapter, Denis Watson and David Livingstone, were also in attendance.

All proceeds from the festival were in aid of the Christian Institute.