Armagh sports star remains in coma after hit-and-run, say family

A leading sports star from County Armagh remains in an induced coma after a hit-and-run incident in Crossmaglen on Boxing Day.

Conall McCavitt, 21, is described as one of the best handball players in Ireland.

His family have released a brief statement confirming that he remains critically ill at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after being knocked down in the village’s Cardinal O’Fiaich Square at around 6.20am on December 26.

The family also thanked people for their prayers as they hope for his recovery.

The family said: “Armagh handballer Conall Mc Cavitt remains critically ill in an induced coma in the Intensive Care Unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast where he is receiving expert medical attention. His family appreciate ongoing prayers from the national and international handball community for Conall’s recovery.”

The official GAA Handball website also posted the following statement: “One of Ireland’s finest One-Wall exponents Conall McCavitt remains in a critical condition in hospital after being knocked down in a hit and run incident at Crossmaglen on December 26th.

At only 21-years-of-age, Conall has established himself as one of the top One-Wall players our country has ever produced, and regularly competes at international events in Europe and the US.

“Conall, World 17&U Champion in 2012, has twice represented Ireland at Senior level, at the European Championships in Holland in 2012, and at the World Games in Colombia in 2013.

“Well wishes have been flooding in from the Handball community, of which the family are extremely grateful. Please keep Conall in your thoughts, in this, his toughest battle yet.”