Armed gang assault pair before making off with cash

Two men had to be treated in hospital after an armed gang forced their way into a house in South Belfast.

Detectives appealed for information following the aggravated burglary in the Melrose Street area.

Police said that the three men were armed with a knife, a hammer and batons.

Just before midnight, it is reported that three armed men forced their way into the property and assaulted two men, aged 26 and 24, before fleeing with a quantity of cash and other personal items. The two men aged in their 20s required medical treatment at the time of the incident.

Detective Constable Campbell said: “I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 6 of 18/12/16.”