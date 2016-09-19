Armed robbery at Larne’s Ballygally Castle hotel

Detectives in Larne are investigating an armed robbery at the Ballygally Castle hotel, on Larne’s Coast Road shortly before 10.45pm last night (September 18)

Detective Constable Skillen said that a lone male had entered the premises armed with a knife and demanded money.

“He made off with a substantial sum of cash,” he continued.

“He was wearing dark jeans, a dark hooded coat and a white scarf over his face.

“Although unhurt, the staff member involved was extremely shaken by the ordeal.

“After leaving the hotel the male got into a vehicle which was seen heading in the direction of Larne.”

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact detectives at Larne on 101 or through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for the Ballygally Castle hotel said: “We can confirm there was an incident at the hotel on Sunday night (September 18) which the police are currently investigating with the assistance of hotel management and staff.”