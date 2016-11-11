Armistice Day: Plaques commemorate four Irish VC heroes

Four Irish war heroes have been honoured by newly unveiled plaques during Armistice Day commemorations in Dublin.

The memorials in Glasnevin cemetery commemorate Frederick Edwards of the Middlesex Regiment and John Vincent Holland of the Leinster Regiment.

Thomas Hughes of the Connaught Rangers and Martin O’Meara of the Australian Imperial Force are also remembered for their efforts in the First World War.

All four were awarded the Victoria Cross, Britain’s highest military award for gallantry in the face of the enemy.

Public Spending Minister Paschal Donohoe led dignitaries, including several ambassadors to Ireland, in a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery’s Cross of Sacrifice, in memory of the Irish men and women who died in the war.

“The sacrifices made, and the bravery shown, by them is remembered with pride and admiration,” he said.

“Hearing the stories of those whose plaques are being unveiled also brings real life to proceedings and gives us a sense, and an understanding, of the courageousness and selflessness of those we commemorate here.”