Arrest after hit and run in Co Armagh

Police investigating a hit and run road traffic collision in Co Armagh yesterday have made an arrest.

The 20-year-old male was arrested this morning on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. He has been interviewed and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The injured man, named locally as Conall McCavitt, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital after being struck shortly before 6.20am in the Cardinal O’Fiaich Square area of Crossmaglen.

Conall, a world handball star who is a member of the Eugene Quinn club in Armagh, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information about the movements of the offending car or its occupants following the collision to contact officers in Newry on 101 quoting reference number 488 of 27/12/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.