Arrest after Londonderry drugs and cash seizure

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug and assault on police following two searches in Londonderry on Sunday.

Suspected class A controlled drugs, including cocaine, cannabis and prescription drugs, were seized.

A number of mobile phones, drugs paraphernalia and a large sum of cash were also seized in the Crawford Square and Carnhill areas.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said: “We will continue to disrupt and arrest those involved in the sale and supply of drugs and bring individuals before the courts.”