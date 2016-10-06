Arrest after police raid cannabis factory

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after police raided a ‘substantial cannabis factory’ in Portadown.

The PSNI said detectives from Reactive and Organised Crime Branch, supported by Local Policing Team officers seized a large quantity of cannabis plants in Portadown on Wednesday evening.

The seizure was made following a search of premises in the Annagh Industrial Estate on the Tandragee Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug and possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.”

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said: “We are delighted to have closed this substantial cannabis factory down and removed these plants from circulation.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about illegal drugs the contact Police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”