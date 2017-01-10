Arrest as boy, 9, left in ‘critical’ condition after collision near Ballymoney

A nine-year-old boy is in a “critical” condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Co Antrim today.

The incident happened just after 4.15pm at Toberdoney Road in Liscolman, near Ballymoney.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was arrested and was last night in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

John McPoland, of the NI Ambulance Service, said the child was taken to the Causeway Hospital, before being transferred to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust tonight described the boy’s condition as “critical”.

The Toberdoney Road was closed and diversions were put in place at Coleman Avenue.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who was travelling on the Toberdoney Road and who saw the collision is asked to contact officers in Ballymoney on 101 quoting reference number 719 of 10/01/17.