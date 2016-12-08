Arrest in Joe Reilly murder investigation

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of 43 year old Joe Reilly in Poleglass.

The man was arrested in the Newtownabbey area and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Detective Inspector Darren McCartney said: “Mr Reilly was shot in his home in Glenwood Court at about 8pm on the evening of Thursday 20 October.

"I would continue to ask anyone who has any information about this murder to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1172 20/10/16. Or if anyone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”