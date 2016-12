Detectives from Special Crime Branch investigating the murder of Joe Reilly in Poleglass on Thursday 20th October have this morning arrested a 51-year-old man in west Belfast.

A PSNI spokesman said the suspect has been taken to Musgrave police station for questioning.

Detectives at the murder scene in Poleglass

Mr Reilly was gunned down in his Glenwood Court home in Poleglass.

The 43-year-old was shot twice in the chest.