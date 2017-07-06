Arrest made in probe into shots fired over coffin

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of violent dissident republican activity in connection with an investigation into reports of shots being fired over a coffin in West Belfast on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector David Lowans said: “Detectives from Serious Crime Branch have tonight arrested a 53 year old man in the east Belfast area on suspicion of violent dissident republican activity. He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being interviewed.

“This arrest is in connection with an ongoing investigation into reports that shots were fired over a coffin in the West Belfast area on Tuesday 4th July 2017.

“Searches were also carried out tonight in West Belfast.”

He added: “Police would appeal to the public to contact them with any information which could assist their enquiries by phoning either 101 or the confidential Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.”