Arson attack on Clontara Park home

Detectives in Lisburn are investigating an arson attack at a house in Clontara Park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It was reported to police that a number of bins had been placed against the wall of the house and set alight at around 1am. NIFRS personnel attended and extinguished the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire, however, damage was caused to the exterior of the property.

Detective Sergeant McGrory has appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity at Clontara Park or who has any information about this incident to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 39 16/11/16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.