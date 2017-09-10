Arson attack: two cars destroyed and house extensively damaged in Larne

Two cars were destroyed and a house extensively damaged after an early morning arson attack in Larne, police have said.

A silver Peugeot 407 and a white Audi A4, parked in a the driveway of a house, were torched in the incident around 3:20am on Sunday (September 10). The property was also significantly damaged as a result of the blaze.

Damage to the property at Magee Park, Larne

Detective Sergeant Pete Crothers said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 325 10/09/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”