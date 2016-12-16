Ashers prepare Supreme Court bid

Ashers Baking Company will take the necessary steps to instigate a Supreme Court Appeal.

Ashers is run by the McArthur family who are being backed in their legal battle by The Christian Institute and their spokesman said: “Ashers Baking Company will take the necessary legal steps to instigate a Supreme Court appeal on this crucially important matter as soon as possible.

“On the matter of costs the Court of Appeal judges have seen fit to limit the ECNI’s recovery of their costs from Ashers to the same scale as the county court, a sliding scale which keeps costs proportionate to the value of the £36.50 cake and the £500 damages.

“This will have the effect of dramatically limiting the amount of legal costs which the ECNI can recover. The ECNI will be responsible for paying the vast majority of their expensive legal bills.”