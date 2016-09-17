‘Attempted murder’ arrest after car rams police vehicles in Larne

A 28-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder police officers in Larne.

It follows an incident around 4.40pm on Saturday when a car rammed three PSNI vehicles parked on Killyglen Road during a search operation at a property in the area.

The man was detained at the scene, while another masked male, who had been in the Red Hyundai car involved in the collision, made off in the direction of the Ballycraigy estate.

An officer, who was sitting in one of the vehicles, suffered what are understood to be non life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police in Larne on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.