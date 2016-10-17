Attempted murder charges dropped for prominent Dungannon republican

A court has thrown out charges of attempted murder against a prominent Dungannon republican after the Public Prosecution Service withdrew from the case.

David Jordan (45) was accused of trying to kill a Catholic PSNI officer in May 2008.

04/12/2015: David Jordan pictured arriving at Dungannon court

The off-duty officer suffered serious leg injuries after a bomb detonated under his car near Castlederg as he drove to work in an attack later claimed by the Real IRA.

The case against the 45-year-old was discontinued after the PPS withdrew the case during a hearing in Strabane last week.

Mr Jordan was charged along with Omagh man Gavin Coyle last December, months after being released from Portlaoise Prison where he had served a sentence for possession of a gun.

The charges against Mr Coyle remain in place.