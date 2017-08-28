Search

Auld Lammas Fair expected to attract thousands of visitors

Horses go on display at the Lammas Fair
Famous for its delicacies of dulse and Yellowman, the Auld Lammas Fair has been held in Ballycastle for hundreds of years.

This year’s Fair was last night officially launched with a spectacular seafront fireworks display organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on Sunday night (August 27th) - providing a memorable opening to the much-loved event.

Traditionally held on the last Monday and Tuesday in August, the Fair’s sights and sounds make it a must-see experience. And as the build-up to the two-day experience continues to grow, the main event will be preceded by a packed weekend of activities and attractions.